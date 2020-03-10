Στις 13-15 Μαΐου το 5ο Ετήσιο Συμπόσιο της ΗΑΕΕ
The HAEE - Hellenic Association for Energy Economics (Greek affiliate of the IAEE - The International Association for Energy Economics) - is organizing its 5th Annual Symposium that will take place at Theoxenia Palace Hotel Kifissia, in Athens, Greece, between 13 and 15 May 2020, and will focus on challenging energy, economic and environmental issues. The Conference aims at providing an international forum for the exchange of ideas, research results, and experiences among experts and professionals engaged in academic, business, government, national and international organizations, working in all areas related to energy, environment and economy.
Europe has set ambitious targets to increase energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and raise the share of renewable energy. Nevertheless, the scenery of South-Eastern European region with multiple changing geopolitical and social conditions, poses serious questions, challenges and opportunities for countries, industries, professionals and academics. The Symposium will focus on these concerns on the one hand, but it will also provide a close overview of the raised opportunities in the energy sector.
We are pleased to announce that we anticipate to host more than 100 scientific paper presentations, and about 100 plenary speakers, where CEOs and Presidents of leading energy firms and Directors of key institutions – European and International – such as DG Energy, DG Environment and IFC, and policy makers and political leaders from Greece and abroad, will present and debate their views. As such, numerous projects and investment opportunities will be discussed, as well as the possibility of major international energy players to participate in the Greek energy markets.
Call for Papers
We seek high-quality and original papers to be presented to our Symposium. Authors must firstly submit an abstract following the procedure here. All abstracts will be reviewed and the authors will be notified by e-mail. Information about the registration fees can be found here. Submission of full papers is not obligatory unless the author(s) intend to participate in the proposed publication options. The list of topics includes, but is not limited to:
- Energy transition and its implications for SE Europe
- Investment opportunities and technological innovations
- Energy revolutions of the 21st century
- Circular Economy
- How can countries prepare for the new era of global energy transition
- Challenges, investment opportunities and technological innovations in the energy sector
- Policies and measures towards a Europe Energy Roadmap to 2050
- Global and EU climate policy and emission trading schemes
- Mitigation and adaptation measures for global and regional environmental challenges
- Regional geopolitical uncertainty and challenges in gas supply and transportation
- Will alternative fuels (such as CNG, LNG, hydrogen, etc.) help swift from the traditional hydrocarbon fuels in the transportation sector?
- LNG and shale gas: security of supply and potential market developments
- Industrial sector: challenges for the transition to a low-carbon economy
- Geopolitics of energy
- Regional energy supply and security
- Energy related smart grids and their efficient management
- Energy storage developments: the next big revolution
- Smart energy and environmental sensing
- Smart meters and technologically advanced electricity grid options
- Smart cities and their role to emerging energy technologies and consumers’ behavior
- Energy efficiency in buildings: EU and regional approaches
- Renewables’ penetration in the electricity mix
- Green transportation: how will environmental compliance lead to increased costs
- Ports and airports as energy hubs and prosumers
- Electric vehicles and the future of green transportation
- Behavioral energy economics
- Environmental laws and barriers for their enforcement
Key Dates and Deadlines
Abstracts’ submission extended deadline: March 16, 2020
Notification of abstract acceptance: March 23, 2020
Early bird registration until: March 31, 2020
Submission of full papers: April 24, 2020
Registration Fees
|
Participants
|
Before 31 March 2020
|
After 31 March 2020
|
Speaker/Chair IAEE/HAEE Member
|
400 €
|
450 €
|
Speaker/Chair Non-Member
|
490 €
|
550 €
|
Delegate IAEE/HAEE Member
|
550 €
|
600 €
|
Delegate Non-Member
|
680 €
|
700 €
|
Student IAEE Member
|
220 €
|
270 €
|
Student Non-Member
|
280 €
|
320 €
*To become a HAEE Member, you can visit: http://haee.gr/membership/
In case a paper that has been accepted has more than one author, only the person who presents the paper can register as a speaker and pay the reduced registration fee of € 400 for IAEE/HAEE members and € 490 for non-members.
In case the co-authors would like to participate in the conference, they must register as delegates and pay the corresponding fee of € 550 (IAEE/HAEE members) or € 680 (non-members).
Each author cannot present more than one paper. Withdrawal requests after April 15 will be charged a non-refundable administrative fee of 150 Euro. Cancellations received after April 30 will not be refunded.
Students are especially encouraged to participate and may attend the conference at the reduced student registration rate. In addition, students may submit a paper for consideration in the Best Paper award Competition (cash price plus waiver of conference registration fee). Students are also welcome to participate in the Poster Session.
Paper Publication
Publication of selected Conference articles in academic journals will be investigated (i.e. Energy, Renewable Energy, Energy Policy, Energy Systems).
Conference Chairs
Spiros Papaefthimiou, President, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Associate Professor in Energy Management Systems and Energy Efficiency Technologies, Technical University of Crete, Greece
Kyriaki Kosmidou, Vice-President, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Professor in Banking Finance, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Emilios Galariotis, Board Member, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Professor of Finance, Audencia Business School, Institute of Finance, France
Manolis Souliotis, Board Member, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Associate Professor of Renewable Energy and Management of Energy Sources, University of Western Macedonia, Greece
Scientific committee
Chair: Georgia Makridou, Treasurer of the Board of Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; ESCP Business School, UK
George Arampatzis, Technical University of Crete, Greece
Simona Bigerna, University of Perugia, Italy
Carlo Andrea Bollino, AIEE and University of Perugia, Italy
Christophe Bonnery, French Association for Energy Economics, France
Pantelis Capros, National Technical University of Athens, Greece
Haris Doukas, National Technical University of Athens, Greece
Michael Doumpos, Technical University of Crete, Greece
Zacharias Frontistis, University of Western Macedonia, Greece
Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation, European University Institute in Florence, Italy
Patrick Gougeon,ESCP Business School, France
Reinhard Haas, Vienna University of Technology, Austria
Dimitris Ipsakis, Technical University of Crete, Greece
Iordanis Kalaitzolglou, Audencia Business School, Nantes, France
Michael Konsolakis, Technical University of Crete, Greece
Dimitrios Kousenidis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Ramzi Ben Kraiem, Audencia University, France
George Marnellos, University of Western Macedonia, Greece
Kenichi Matsumoto, Nagasaki University, Japan
Constantin Mellios, University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France
Kazunori Nakajima, University of Hyogo, Japan
Thomas Nikolakakis, IRENA
George Panaras, University of Western Macedonia, Greece
Georgios Papaefthymiou, Delft University, Netherlands
Jacques Percebois, Center for Research in Economics and Energy Law, France
Paolo Polinori, University degli Studi di Perugia, Italy
Leif Kristoffer Sandal, Norwegian School of Economics, Norway
Spyros Spyrou, Athens University of Economics & Business, Greece
Silvana Stefani, University Bicocca, Italy
Panayiotis Theodossiou, Cyprus University of Technology, Cyprus
Konstantinos Tsagarakis, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece
Constantin Zopounidis, Technical University of Crete, Greece
Conference Secretariat
Alexia Timotheou, Symposium Content Manager, HAEE
Filippos Ioannidis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
E-mail: [email protected]
Conference Venue
Theoxenia Palace Hotel Kifissia is located in the affluent suburb of Kifissia, an exceptional location that puts you close to the best shopping centers and boutiques in Athens, most exclusive restaurants and clubs. Access to downtown Athens is easy by taking the Metro from the Kifissia station, just a short walk from the hotel. In the summertime the area benefits from a cooler climate and less pollution thanks to its raised elevation.
Besides the benefits of staying in the most exclusive suburb of Kifissia, Theoxenia Palace is within very close distance to the National Highway and Maroussi, the business district of Athens where the headquarters of most multinational companies in Greece are located.
Accommodation
Theoxenia Palace offers limited rooms at a special rate for the participants of the conference. Contact the Conference Secretariat, in order to book your room.
Conference Program at a Glance
Wednesday - May 13, 2020
08.30-09.30 Coffee and Registration
09.30-13.30 Opening and Welcome address
Round Table Discussions
13.30-15.00 Lunch
15.00-19.00 Concurrent Sessions
Keynote address
20:00 Cocktail Reception
Thursday – May 14, 2020
09.30-13.30 Opening of the 2nd day and Keynote address
Round Table Discussions
13.30-15.00 Lunch
15.00-19.00 Concurrent Sessions
Keynote address
20:00 Annual HAEE award ceremony
Friday – May 15, 2020
09.30-10.15 Opening of the 3rd day and Keynote address
10.15-15.00 Concurrent Sessions
Keynote Address
Best paper award ceremony
15.00 End of Conference
ΑΦΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΣΧΟΛΙΟ ΣΑΣ