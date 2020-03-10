Στις 13-15 Μαΐου το 5ο Ετήσιο Συμπόσιο της ΗΑΕΕ

The HAEE - Hellenic Association for Energy Economics (Greek affiliate of the IAEE - The International Association for Energy Economics) - is organizing its 5th Annual Symposium that will take place at Theoxenia Palace Hotel Kifissia, in Athens, Greece, between 13 and 15 May 2020, and will focus on challenging energy, economic and environmental issues. The Conference aims at providing an international forum for the exchange of ideas, research results, and experiences among experts and professionals engaged in academic, business, government, national and international organizations, working in all areas related to energy, environment and economy.

Europe has set ambitious targets to increase energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and raise the share of renewable energy. Nevertheless, the scenery of South-Eastern European region with multiple changing geopolitical and social conditions, poses serious questions, challenges and opportunities for countries, industries, professionals and academics. The Symposium will focus on these concerns on the one hand, but it will also provide a close overview of the raised opportunities in the energy sector.

We are pleased to announce that we anticipate to host more than 100 scientific paper presentations, and about 100 plenary speakers, where CEOs and Presidents of leading energy firms and Directors of key institutions – European and International – such as DG Energy, DG Environment and IFC, and policy makers and political leaders from Greece and abroad, will present and debate their views. As such, numerous projects and investment opportunities will be discussed, as well as the possibility of major international energy players to participate in the Greek energy markets.

Call for Papers

We seek high-quality and original papers to be presented to our Symposium. Authors must firstly submit an abstract following the procedure here. All abstracts will be reviewed and the authors will be notified by e-mail. Information about the registration fees can be found here. Submission of full papers is not obligatory unless the author(s) intend to participate in the proposed publication options. The list of topics includes, but is not limited to:

- Energy transition and its implications for SE Europe

- Investment opportunities and technological innovations

- Energy revolutions of the 21st century

- Circular Economy

- How can countries prepare for the new era of global energy transition

- Challenges, investment opportunities and technological innovations in the energy sector

- Policies and measures towards a Europe Energy Roadmap to 2050

- Global and EU climate policy and emission trading schemes

- Mitigation and adaptation measures for global and regional environmental challenges

- Regional geopolitical uncertainty and challenges in gas supply and transportation

- Will alternative fuels (such as CNG, LNG, hydrogen, etc.) help swift from the traditional hydrocarbon fuels in the transportation sector?

- LNG and shale gas: security of supply and potential market developments

- Industrial sector: challenges for the transition to a low-carbon economy

- Geopolitics of energy

- Regional energy supply and security

- Energy related smart grids and their efficient management

- Energy storage developments: the next big revolution

- Smart energy and environmental sensing

- Smart meters and technologically advanced electricity grid options

- Smart cities and their role to emerging energy technologies and consumers’ behavior

- Energy efficiency in buildings: EU and regional approaches

- Renewables’ penetration in the electricity mix

- Green transportation: how will environmental compliance lead to increased costs

- Ports and airports as energy hubs and prosumers

- Electric vehicles and the future of green transportation

- Behavioral energy economics

- Environmental laws and barriers for their enforcement

Key Dates and Deadlines

Abstracts’ submission extended deadline: March 16, 2020

Notification of abstract acceptance: March 23, 2020

Early bird registration until: March 31, 2020

Submission of full papers: April 24, 2020

Registration Fees

Participants Before 31 March 2020 After 31 March 2020 Speaker/Chair IAEE/HAEE Member 400 € 450 € Speaker/Chair Non-Member 490 € 550 € Delegate IAEE/HAEE Member 550 € 600 € Delegate Non-Member 680 € 700 € Student IAEE Member (see http://www.iaee.org/en/students/definition.aspx) 220 € 270 € Student Non-Member (see http://www.iaee.org/en/students/definition.aspx) 280 € 320 €

*To become a HAEE Member, you can visit: http://haee.gr/membership/

In case a paper that has been accepted has more than one author, only the person who presents the paper can register as a speaker and pay the reduced registration fee of € 400 for IAEE/HAEE members and € 490 for non-members.

In case the co-authors would like to participate in the conference, they must register as delegates and pay the corresponding fee of € 550 (IAEE/HAEE members) or € 680 (non-members).

Each author cannot present more than one paper. Withdrawal requests after April 15 will be charged a non-refundable administrative fee of 150 Euro. Cancellations received after April 30 will not be refunded.

Students are especially encouraged to participate and may attend the conference at the reduced student registration rate. In addition, students may submit a paper for consideration in the Best Paper award Competition (cash price plus waiver of conference registration fee). Students are also welcome to participate in the Poster Session.

Paper Publication

Publication of selected Conference articles in academic journals will be investigated (i.e. Energy, Renewable Energy, Energy Policy, Energy Systems).

Conference Chairs

Spiros Papaefthimiou, President, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Associate Professor in Energy Management Systems and Energy Efficiency Technologies, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Kyriaki Kosmidou, Vice-President, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Professor in Banking Finance, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Emilios Galariotis, Board Member, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Professor of Finance, Audencia Business School, Institute of Finance, France

Manolis Souliotis, Board Member, Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; Associate Professor of Renewable Energy and Management of Energy Sources, University of Western Macedonia, Greece

Scientific committee

Chair: Georgia Makridou, Treasurer of the Board of Hellenic Association for Energy Economics; ESCP Business School, UK

George Arampatzis, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Simona Bigerna, University of Perugia, Italy

Carlo Andrea Bollino, AIEE and University of Perugia, Italy

Christophe Bonnery, French Association for Energy Economics, France

Pantelis Capros, National Technical University of Athens, Greece

Haris Doukas, National Technical University of Athens, Greece

Michael Doumpos, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Zacharias Frontistis, University of Western Macedonia, Greece

Jean-Michel Glachant, Florence School of Regulation, European University Institute in Florence, Italy

Patrick Gougeon,ESCP Business School, France

Reinhard Haas, Vienna University of Technology, Austria

Dimitris Ipsakis, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Iordanis Kalaitzolglou, Audencia Business School, Nantes, France

Michael Konsolakis, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Dimitrios Kousenidis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Ramzi Ben Kraiem, Audencia University, France

George Marnellos, University of Western Macedonia, Greece

Kenichi Matsumoto, Nagasaki University, Japan

Constantin Mellios, University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France

Kazunori Nakajima, University of Hyogo, Japan

Thomas Nikolakakis, IRENA

George Panaras, University of Western Macedonia, Greece

Georgios Papaefthymiou, Delft University, Netherlands

Jacques Percebois, Center for Research in Economics and Energy Law, France

Paolo Polinori, University degli Studi di Perugia, Italy

Leif Kristoffer Sandal, Norwegian School of Economics, Norway

Spyros Spyrou, Athens University of Economics & Business, Greece

Silvana Stefani, University Bicocca, Italy

Panayiotis Theodossiou, Cyprus University of Technology, Cyprus

Konstantinos Tsagarakis, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece

Constantin Zopounidis, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Conference Secretariat

Alexia Timotheou, Symposium Content Manager, HAEE

Filippos Ioannidis, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

E-mail: [email protected]

Conference Venue

Theoxenia Palace Hotel Kifissia is located in the affluent suburb of Kifissia, an exceptional location that puts you close to the best shopping centers and boutiques in Athens, most exclusive restaurants and clubs. Access to downtown Athens is easy by taking the Metro from the Kifissia station, just a short walk from the hotel. In the summertime the area benefits from a cooler climate and less pollution thanks to its raised elevation.

Besides the benefits of staying in the most exclusive suburb of Kifissia, Theoxenia Palace is within very close distance to the National Highway and Maroussi, the business district of Athens where the headquarters of most multinational companies in Greece are located.

Accommodation

Theoxenia Palace offers limited rooms at a special rate for the participants of the conference. Contact the Conference Secretariat, in order to book your room.

Conference Program at a Glance

Wednesday - May 13, 2020

08.30-09.30 Coffee and Registration

09.30-13.30 Opening and Welcome address

Round Table Discussions

13.30-15.00 Lunch

15.00-19.00 Concurrent Sessions

Keynote address

20:00 Cocktail Reception

Thursday – May 14, 2020

09.30-13.30 Opening of the 2nd day and Keynote address

Round Table Discussions

13.30-15.00 Lunch

15.00-19.00 Concurrent Sessions

Keynote address

20:00 Annual HAEE award ceremony

Friday – May 15, 2020

09.30-10.15 Opening of the 3rd day and Keynote address

10.15-15.00 Concurrent Sessions

Keynote Address

Best paper award ceremony

15.00 End of Conference