Τετράωρη διακοπή στην ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Ιταλίας στις 17/4

Θα διακοπεί προσωρινά για 4 ώρες η λειτουργία της ηλεκτρικής διασύνδεσης Ελλάδας-Ιταλίας στις 17 Απριλίου, και συγκεκριμένα μεταξύ 11:00 και 15:00, προκειμένου να εκτελεστούν εργασίες στις τηλεπικοινωνιακές υποδομές, όπως ανακοίνωσαν σήμερα η TERNA και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ.

Αναλυτικά η ανακοίνωση, όπως υπάρχει στην ιστοσελίδα του ΑΔΜΗΕ:

TERNA and ADMIE inform market participants that a short outage of HVDC link between Italy and Greece will be necessary from 11:00 to 15:00 CET of the 17th April 2018 in order to improve the telecommunications infrastructure.

Therefore, due to the fact that the NTC is reduced to zero, no daily capacity will be allocated during the outage period on the Italy-Greece interconnection and the Joint Auction Office (JAO) will curtail the long-term capacities already allocated, according to the Auction Rules provisions.

Possible update referred to this notice will be promptly communicated by TERNA and ADMIE.